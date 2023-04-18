Cultural Consulate of Iran in Ghana, Islamic Training Institute hold Qur’an Memorization Competition

On the 15th of April 2023, the cultural consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in collaboration with the Islmic training Institute, organized a Quran recitation competition at the Alhaji Norgah Mosque in Accra Newtown under the theme: “Keeping the Quran Alive through Competitions”

The competition was held in three categories: full Quran, Half Quran, and the Last two Sections of the Quran. Each category had 12 participants with 4 certified Judges judging on the bases of strength of memorization, observation of recitation laws (tajweed), voice control and a host more.

The competition was attended by dignitaries such as Mr Mahmoud Khorshidi (cultural Consul of Iran in Ghana), Sheikh Saleh Mohammed Mahdi (International Quran recitation expect from Iran) (Sheikh Mustapha Yaa Jalaal (proprietor and principal of the islamic training Institute), Imam Ibrahim Tinani Mensah (Tijana Imam of La Dade Kotopon), Sheikh Mohammed Abu Jajah (president of Majmah Ahlul Bayt in Ghana) Sheikh Suleiman Bandago (Imam of Rasul Al Akram Mosque at Momobi) Sheikh Suleiman Nadi Bambatogo (director of the Imam Baqir Center in Nima), Chief Nii Gamor II (LA Mankralo), Zahra Ladies Association,Mother’s Association, and a host of other chiefs and dignitaries.

At the end of the competition, three contestants from each category were awarded as either first, second or third.

In the category of the last section, the awards were as follows: 1st place: a book named Saheefatul Sajadiya otherwise known as the Psalms of Ali ibn Hussein (the Fourth Shia Imam) in addition to 600 Ghana Cedis. 2nd place: same book in addition to 450 Cedis. Third place: Same book in addition to 300 Cedis.

For the half Quran category, First place: Saheefatul Sajadiya, Mafaatihul Jinan, plus 1,500 Ghana Cedis cash. 2nd place: Same books plus 1,200 Cedis cash. Third place: same books Plus 1, 00 Cedis cash.

In the full Quran category, First place: New Quran, Nahjul Balagha, Al Muraaja’aat, Mafaatihul Jinan, Saheefatul Sajadiya, A Samsung Tablet plus GHC 1,500 cash.

Second place: same items as the first place in addition to GHC 1,000 cash.

Third place: same items in addition to GHC 700 cash.

At the end of the competition, Iliasu Abubakar emerged as the overall winner.

This competition also highlighted the spirit of brotherhood and unity of purpose amongst the various Muslim sects. The event saw the coming together of personalities from Sunni, Shia, and Sufi communities of Ghana under a single shade for a single goal, which is: promoting the culture and relevance of the Quran in all aspects of human life.

Sheikh Mustapha Yaa Jalaal, prayed at the end of the program for progress in unity within the Muslim community