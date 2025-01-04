Cultural Counsellor of Iran in Ghana Tours Tamale

The cultural counsellor of the Islamic republic of Iran in Ghana, Dr. Amir Heshmati paid an official visit to the city of tamale -about 600km away from Accra- to connect with the religious, youth and traditional leaders of the city.

The stated purpose for the tour of the city was: “To promote, further, and solidify an atmosphere of cooperation and dialogue amongst the various Muslim theological and jurisprudential schools of thought”

His tour was very much vibrant and colourful, which culminated with him attending a commemoration ceremony for the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, The Anti terror commander who was assassinated by the United States in 2020. This commemorative ceremony was organized by the Ahlul Bayt Youth of the Soleimani Humanitarian Centre.

The counsellor, Dr Heshmati was also shown a bit of northern Ghanaian culture when he was dressed in a smock as a gift from the people of Tamale to serve as a symbol of friendship.

Amongst the prominent people visited by the counsellor are: Sheikh Mohammed Hudu, Dr. Hussein Zakaria (academician, ideologue, and religious leader), Sheikh Mohammed Abdul Salaam (Northern regional chief Imam) and Sheikh Sualeh Hafiz (prominent advocate for interfaith Harmony in Tamale)

The counsellor called upon the Muslim community to unite and forge strong bonds amongst themselves to solve the common problems. He also louded the peace and harmony with which Ghanaians live and credited the scholars and traditional leaders as well as youth leaders for making this possible.