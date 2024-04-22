Cultural Development: ECOWAS Gives Prizes To Young Artists

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) presents prizes to the best young comedian and the best young slam poet in West Africa at the closing ceremony of the 13th Edition of the Marché des Arts du Spectacle d’Abidjan (MASA) 2024 (the Abidjan Performing Arts Market in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on April 20, 2024.

The ECOWAS Prizes of USD 3000 and USD 2000 respectively is to support and encourage the artistic creativity of the youths and promote integration, social cohesion, peace, and socio-economic and cultural development in the Region.

H.E. Fanta Cisse, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS to Côte d’Ivoire while presenting the Prizes at the closing and award ceremony emphasised the commitment of ECOWAS to develop cultural and creative industries, as well as the market for cultural goods and services, support the professionalization of cultural creators and actors.

This is the 4th edition of MASA that ECOWAS has been giving prizes in these two categories for the benefit of young Artists. The first Prize is for best young comedian in West Africa; three thousand (3000) US Dollars, while the Second Prize of two thousand (2000) US Dollars is for the best young slam poet. The winners are selected by a jury nominated by ECOWAS from Member States through a transparent process.

The winners for the 13th Edition of MASA for the ECOWAS Prize are: Nin’wlou, from Côte d’Ivoire, Prize for the best young slam poet in West Africa for his show, “The Fire Walk” and Bappa Oumar from the Republic of Guinea, the Prize for the best young comedian in West Africa for his show “the stranger”.

ECOWAS provides financial support and plays a crucial role in the overall organisation of the Abidjan Performing Arts Market (MASA). This shows the Community’s commitment to use arts and culture in the promotion of peace and regional integration.