Culture Management Group Reveals Lineup and Programming for Culture Beach Jam 2024 in Accra

Culture Management Group (CMG) has officially announced the much-anticipated Culture Beach Jam 2024, set to take place on 28-29 December at the Polo Beach Club in Accra, Ghana.

This two-day festival promises to be a captivating celebration of African music, culture, and creativity, drawing attention to the diverse artistic expressions from across the continent.

The festival will feature an impressive roster of musical stars, including Omah Lay, King Promise, DJ Tunez, KiDi, Shallipopi, Joey B, Sabrina, Olive the Boy, and Ara the Jay. These acclaimed artists will showcase the vibrant diversity of African music, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees. Adding to the excitement, the winner of the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge will also take the stage, giving festival-goers a unique chance to witness the next wave of African talent.

While music is at the core of the festival, Culture Beach Jam 2024 is positioned as much more than just a concert. CMG has crafted the event as a celebration of the African diaspora, with a focus on cultural and social impact. The festival is supported by major partners such as Afreximbank, Berry Health, and Verna Water, alongside programming collaborators Black Health Connect and Distant Relatives. Together, these partners are working to create a meaningful experience that resonates with attendees, emphasizing themes of empowerment, health, and cultural collaboration.

Ahead of the main event, CMG has organized a series of initiatives designed to engage the local community and foster collaboration among African creatives. One of the key programs, The Continent Live Music Programme, will run from 15-21 December. The week-long camp will bring together the top five finalists from the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge, established artists, and industry professionals. The camp will feature a three-day songwriting workshop, media training, and a Music Day hosted by the British Council, with sessions covering key industry topics such as contracts, management, and finance. The camp will culminate in a music showcase that highlights the new talent emerging from the initiative.

In addition, CMG will host an Annual Community Health Fair on 27 December from 10 AM to 2 PM at Zurak Park in Madina. This event, in partnership with Black Health Connect and Distant Relatives, aims to provide free health services to an estimated 1,500 community members, offering screenings, mental health consultations, and meals through the AfroFuture Feed initiative.

On the same day, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Celebrity Basketball Game will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena. In collaboration with BAL and Hennessy, AfroFuture will bring together a star-studded lineup of basketball players, artists, and entertainers for a thrilling match that blends sports and entertainment.

The festival will conclude with The African Dream Focus Group on 30 December. In partnership with Gensler, this initiative will bring together students, professionals, and government leaders to discuss actionable strategies for realizing the “African Dream,” focusing on sustainable development and economic empowerment across the continent.

Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and co-founder of AfroFuture, expressed excitement about the festival’s launch, describing Culture Beach Jam 2024 as a milestone in celebrating African music and culture. “This event is not just about music,” he said. “It is about fostering cultural exchange, promoting creativity, and empowering the African community to shape its own future.”

With its vibrant mix of music, culture, and social initiatives, Culture Beach Jam 2024 is set to be a defining event for Ghana’s cultural scene, showcasing the best of Africa’s artistic talent and creating a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and growth.