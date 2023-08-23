Cured lepers village in Ho appeals for support

Caretaker of the Schoonhoven cured lepers village in Ho, Nelson Atito, has appealed for support to enable them take proper care of the inmates.

Mr Atito made the appeal when the Ewe Haborbor, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO), based in Southern California USA, visited the village on Saturday August, 12, to donate food items, medicine, groceries, toiletries and other materials to the village.

The caretaker said, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, life has not been easy for the cured lepers as the only source of support for the village came from donations from benevolent organizations, philanthropists and some well-meaning individuals who could no longer provide regular support to the center due to the harsh economic effects of the pandemic.

He praised the Ewe Haborbor for their continuous support to the village and called on other organizations and individuals to follow their example, adding that management of the village would ensure the judicious use of the items.

Atito said, many of the patients under their care, cannot walk or see well, while some of them have lost their fingers as a result of the condition, adding, the situation has made it difficult for them to do things on their own.

He lamented the rate at which the center is being threatened by stray animals and reptiles such as dogs and snakes which poses danger to the inmates.

The caretaker further appealed to the Ho Municipal Assembly to prioritize the road leading to the area and construct drainage systems, as the area gets flooded during the rains.

Ms Joy Agama, a representative of the Ewe Haborbor, who led the team to present the items, said the gesture was the association’s widow’s way of putting smiles on the faces of the cured lepers whom for many years have been isolated from their families due to their conditions.

She stressed the need for society to always “lend a helping hand” to the less fortunate.

Ms Agama assured the village of Ewe Haborbor’s continuous support towards the improvement of the living conditions of the lepers.