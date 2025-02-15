Curfew Enforced in Walewale as Government Moves to Quell Rising Tensions

Ghana’s Interior Ministry has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Walewale and surrounding communities in the North East Region, effective immediately, following escalating security concerns.

The directive, announced via an official press release on February 15, 2025, restricts movement between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., with Interior Minister Muhammed Muntaka citing the need to “ensure peace and stability” in the area.

The decision, enacted through an Executive Instrument on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council, comes amid reports of heightened tensions in the region. While the statement did not specify the exact triggers for the curfew, such measures are typically deployed in response to threats of communal violence, political unrest, or other security risks. Authorities have called on local leaders, youth groups, and residents to “exercise restraint” and pursue dialogue to address grievances. “We urge all parties to channel their energies into non-violent solutions,” the Ministry emphasized, underscoring the government’s push to prevent further escalation.

In a stern warning, the Ministry also banned the carrying of arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons within Walewale and its environs. Violators risk arrest and prosecution, a move aimed at curbing potential clashes. “No one should be found with weapons during this period,” Minister Muntaka declared, signaling a zero-tolerance stance toward activities that could undermine the curfew’s objectives.

The sudden imposition of restrictions has left residents anxious, with many questioning the underlying causes of the unrest. Walewale, a town historically marked by sporadic ethnic and land-related disputes, has occasionally been a flashpoint for violence in the North East Region. Analysts suggest the curfew reflects broader challenges in balancing security imperatives with community trust, particularly in regions where state presence is often perceived as reactive rather than preventive.

Critics, however, argue that curfews alone offer temporary relief without addressing root causes such as resource allocation, unemployment, or intergroup rivalries. “Security measures must be paired with long-term dialogue and development,” remarked a regional policy expert, who requested anonymity. “Otherwise, we risk cycles of tension every few years.”

As security forces patrol the area to enforce the order, the government faces mounting pressure to clarify its strategy for sustaining peace beyond the curfew period. For now, Walewale remains under watch, its nights silent but its days filled with unanswered questions about what comes next.