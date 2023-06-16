Curfew extended in Alavanyo and Nkonya

The Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has extended the curfew hours for the townships of Alavanyo and Nkonya, as well as their surrounding areas in the Oti Region, through an Executive Instrument.

Effective from Sunday, June 18, 2023, the new curfew hours will be from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The imposition of the curfew was a response to recent clashes between the two communities, which resulted in the loss of lives.

In a statement, Mr. Ambrose Dery expressed the government’s gratitude to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents of the area for their ongoing efforts to maintain peace.

He also urged them to utilize established mechanisms for resolving conflicts and disputes.