Curfew hours on Bawku Municipality, Bimbilla, Kpatinga renewed

On the recommendation of the Northern Regional Security Council and through an Executive Instrument, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has extended the curfew hours for Bimbilla Township. The revised curfew hours will be in effect from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am starting from Friday, June 16, 2023. The government continues to appeal to the Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents of the area to remain calm and use peaceful methods to address the challenges they are facing, thereby promoting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” a statement issued by the Minister on Friday June 16 said.