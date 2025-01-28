Curfew Hours Renewed in Bawku Municipality Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Ministry of the Interior in Ghana has announced the renewal of curfew hours for Bawku Municipality and surrounding areas in the Upper East Region.

The curfew, effective from Monday, January 27, 2025, will run from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. The decision follows continuing security concerns in the area, where violence has marred efforts for peace in recent months.

A statement released by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Mrs. Doreen P Annan, called for cooperation from the local population, urging chiefs, elders, youth, and opinion leaders to maintain calm during these challenging times. It also emphasized the importance of non-violent approaches to resolving tensions and preserving public order.

The government has also imposed a strict ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in the affected areas. Anyone found in possession of such items will face arrest and prosecution. This move is intended to curb the ongoing unrest that has plagued the region.

In a related development, President John Dramani Mahama recently visited Bawku and Nalerigu on January 14, 2025, as part of his efforts to broker peace in the long-standing conflict. During his visit, Mahama engaged with different factions and key stakeholders, encouraging dialogue as a means of achieving a lasting resolution to the tensions in the area.

The government’s renewed commitment to peace comes amid a backdrop of ongoing challenges in the region, with efforts to address the conflict still ongoing. As the curfew continues, authorities are hopeful that a collective focus on peace will help to stabilize the situation in the region.