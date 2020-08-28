Tunisia has imposed a curfew in Kef province in northwestern Tunisia after recording an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region, reported Friday Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

“The curfew will be in effect for 10 days, starting from Friday from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m.,” said TAP.

This decision was taken after 159 infections with COVID-19 were recorded in Kef province.

It was also decided to close all party rooms and strengthen control over the application of the sanitary protocol in places open to the public in Kef.

Tunisia on Thursday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,323.

Since June 27, when Tunisia reopened borders to tourists, 2,122 confirmed cases have been reported across the country, including 512 imported cases and 23 deaths, the statement added.