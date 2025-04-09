Curfew Renewed for Nkwanta in Oti Region Amid Security Concerns

The Interior Minister has renewed curfew hours for residents of Nkwanta Township and its environs in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Acting on advice from the Regional Security Council, the new curfew will be in force from 8:00pm to 5:00am, effective Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The government has called on residents to exercise restraint while urging them to resolve conflicts through established local mechanisms. Authorities reiterated that a strict ban is in place prohibiting the carrying of arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons. Persons found in violation of this ban are expected to face arrest and prosecution.

This measure comes as part of broader efforts to maintain public safety and curb potential security challenges in the area. The renewed restrictions highlight the government’s commitment to using targeted security measures while reinforcing the importance of community cooperation in conflict resolution.