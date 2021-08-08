Curious Minds launch 25th anniversary in Tamale

Curious Minds, an NGO working to advance the interest of young people, has launched its 25th anniversary with a call on young people to volunteer their time towards good causes for development of society.

Various activities have been lined up as part of the anniversary, which will be climaxed by the end of the year.

They include; engaging communities to sensitize them, working with other agencies to ensure that reproductive health concerns come up actively, and organizing awards ceremony to commend those who have supported the process actively over the years.

The anniversary is on the theme: “25 years – championing meaningful youth participation in their development”.

Mr Kingsley Obeng-Kyereh, Executive Director of Curious Minds, who spoke during the northern sector launch of the anniversary in Tamale urged young people to embrace volunteerism and said it was not only important for national development but would also be a stepping stone for them to other opportunities.

Mr Obeng-Kyereh advised young people to be committed to their cause saying “In as much as we expect others to help us, if we do not help ourselves and also ensure that we are working with other people to help our cause, we will stagnate. So, let us always reach out for opportunities, volunteer our efforts. Where necessary, support good processes that are going on.”

He emphasised that “When you have the opportunity, no matter how bad your situation is, help another young person to thrive because we live in a generation as a whole. You develop and if the other person is not developed, that other person, who is not developed, is a threat to your progress. So, let us develop together.”

Mr Bhanu Pathak, Chief of Field Office, United Nations Children Fund, Tamale congratulated Curious Minds for working over the years for and with young people, saying it had helped to deepen participation amongst young people.

Representatives of various organisations including; Northern Regional office of the National Population Council, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana, and Norsaac delivered solidarity messages to lend their support as well as commend Curious Minds for the numerous feats it chalked over the 25-year period.

Some alumni of Curious Minds also shared remarkable experiences in terms of how their association with the organisation had shaped their lives.