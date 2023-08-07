Curious Minds psyches up BECE candidates to triumph in exams

The Wa Chapter Club of the Children and Youth in Broadcasting (CYIB) Curious Minds has psyched up candidates of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Wa Municipality to fully embrace the exams and come out flying colours.

At a session dubbed, Pre-Senior High School Engagement, the Curious Minds engaged Junior High School (JHS) final-year pupils of Times’ Baptist Academy and a cluster of pupils from Sagu, Chegli and Kperisi communities over the weekend.

The candidates were taken through interactive sessions on preparing for examinations, life after BECE, course and school selections, and entry into Senior High School (SHS).

The Regional Coordinator of the Wa Chapter Club of the Curious Minds, Mr Philip Tengzu, in his introductory remarks, told the pupils that the Curious Minds existed to promote the welfare and development aspirations of children and young people in every part of Ghana and the larger global society.

“We are working with young people and for young people and children to ensure our collective development and growth, because they always say that young people or children today are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

He indicated that the session was therefore in line with the Curious Minds’ objective of ensuring the welfare and development of children to help them transition smoothly from the basic schools into the second cycle level.

“That is why we are here today because we have you in mind; we have concerns for you, as you are transitioning; what you need to know or what you need to do.

“Even before or after the exams, what you still need to do, and when you go to Senior High School eventually, what you still need to do,” he told the candidates.

Aminu Ibrahim, the Deputy Regional Coordinator of the Curious Minds, Wa Chapter Club, who facilitated a session on preparing for exams and answering questions, urged the pupils to be confident in their abilities and constantly reassure themselves that they can do it.

He admonished the candidates to avoid needless tension and pressure by making sure to keep ready beforehand all essentials materials needed for the exams, getting to the examination hall on time and familiarizing themselves with the environment as well as maintaining bodily and mental wellness by taking enough rest.

He entreated the pupils to take breath exercises when they feel tensed so as relax their nerves and do away with anxiety and nervousness.

On what to do when in the examination hall, he implored the candidates to carefully read instructions on both answer booklets and question papers to gain clear understanding of what is required of them, adding that it was important for them to understand the requirements of questions before answering them.

He guided the pupils through how to answer questions properly in order to attain the full marks awardable, explaining to them the different formats by which questions are asked and their respective answering formats.

Miss Leenat Abdul Rahman, the Programmes Coordinator of the Curious Minds, Wa Chapter Club, guided the students through making appropriate choice of courses and schools to align with their career ambitions.

She advised the pupils to lead good moral lives and put up decent behaviours when they have completed the exams and stayed at home.

She admonished the candidates, both females and males alike, to stay away from illicit sexual behaviours so as to stay free from teenage pregnancies, early parenthood and the attendant consequences as they await their results and entry into the SHS.

She also advised, particularly the boys, against drug and substance use including smoking as well as risky, irresponsible vehicular use which could damage their lives and progression along the academic ladder.

The 2023 BECE would commence on Monday August 7, 2023 and end on Friday August 11, 2023 with a total of 600,714 candidates, comprising 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 participating schools, expected to sit for the school examination.

A total of 1,743 private candidates, comprising 889 males and 854 females are also expected to sit for the examination, according to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).