Current Hardships, Wars, Deceptions Are Signs Of The End Time – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has stressed that the current situations, hardships and economic shifts that the world is experiencing are indications of the end time as prophesied some 2000 years ago.

According to him when God wants to do something, He reveals to His people (prophets) and that the prophesies that was handed over to generations as regards the end time are true as of today.

Speaking on Kingdom Fm last Thursday, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that God does not reason with Angels because Angels were created to serve as messengers.

According to him, God reasons with people.

Taking his teachings from Mathew 24: 3, “And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world? And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows….

…Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.

And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.

And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.”

The SEER also indicated that the first sign of the end-time is Deception.

He revealed that in this end time, the first sign of the end of the age is DECEPTION and that people only talk about false prophets but false prophet has to deal with an individual, but false teachings is more dangerous since it can impact generations.

“Social media has become satanic every single minute; spoiling and destroying humanity. Social media has become an end time satanic platform being used to destroy people and if you are not properly informed you will be misled,” he said.

He also talked about Nations rising against nations; in the case of Russia’s war against Ukraine which he said gave the world the true signal of the end time.

“The moment nation or country will rise against the other, there will be famine and hunger.”

He also indicated that the emergence of pestilences (pandemics), earthquakes are the signals or signs that we have entered into the end of the age.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also mentioned that when in the midst of war pregnant women are involve, then there is a clear sign of the end time because the Bible indicates that, “And woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck in those days!”

These he said “make the Bible so real. Revelation 6: 6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.”

Meanwhile, he said Ghana has shown true love for God through worship and obedience and for that matter has become a nation that God is going to raise people and that, the time has come for God to raise His own men for the Kingdom work and redeem His people.

He charged Christians to be steadfast and walk in the dictates of God recognizing the prophesies of the end-time.