Current huge investment in educational sector is a step in the right direction – MP

Ghana’s current huge investment in the educational sector is a step in the right direction since knowledge is the key to the success of any country, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has noted.

“The Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration deserves commendation for the many initiatives rolled over the last five years to promote varied literacy programmes and academic activities.

“In fact, such bold initiatives are needed for a developing country seeking to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of socio-economic development and technological advancement,” the MP said.

Dr Nyarko, who was speaking at a brief ceremony at Kwadaso, to hand over a brand-new dual canon photocopier machine to the Municipal Education Directorate, said research had indicated that a country’s wealth lied in the depth of its human resource base.

Therefore, stakeholders must come on board as the government strived to resource educational institutions for quality educational delivery at all levels.

According to him, for a country to obtain quality education, there must be investment in the sector to spur up the socio-economic transformation of the nation.

The gesture, he said, was meant to enhance work at the Municipal Education Directorate, assuring that he (MP) would continue to assist in advancing the educational goals of the Municipality.

Mrs Grace Ofosu Boateng, the Municipal Education Director, who received the item, expressed gratitude to the MP for responding to the Directorate’s call.

“The Directorate needed this photocopier machine urgently, because, we had to copy from one sheet to another, and this had been affecting our work here in the office,” she said.