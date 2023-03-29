Custom officer, two others accused of stealing gold granted bail

The Accra Circuit Court Eight has granted a GHC500,000.00 bail with three sureties each to the custom officer and two others accused of stealing gold valued USD4,303,234.00 belonging to GND Global Trading LLC.

Ms Adelaide Abui Kaddey ordered that one of the sureties of Emmanuel Dwamena, 37, the Customs Officer, Abdul Karim Lakoh, 38 and Seth Dzamesi, 43, both businessmen, be justified with a landed property proportional to the bail bond.

She again asked the accused persons to deposit their passports with the Court’s registry, adding that Lakoh must not leave the jurisdiction of the Court either by air, land or water.

The Ghana Immigration Service should also ensure he did not leave the borders of Ghana until determined by the Court.

They were all asked to return to the Court on April 18, 2023.

The accused persons have denied conspiring to steal the 75 kilos of gold bars.

Their accomplice, George Asamoah, is still at large.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse had earlier recounted that the Complainants: Abdallah Ali, Farhad Sami and Zev Volf were citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Australia respectively.

Lakoh is a Sierra Leonean, Dzamesi, a Ghanaian businessman residing at Tantra hills and Dwamena, the Customs Officer, also a Ghanaian resident at Kasoa.

The prosecution said in March, 2023, the complainants went to Sierra Leone to buy Gold and Lakoh, who was among the people who sold the gold to the complainants promised to assist the complainants from Sierra Leone through Ghana to Dubai with the gold.

DSP Kesse said on March 16, 2023, the Complainants and Lakoh arrived at the Kotoka International Airport with Sky Airline with their personal belongings, including 75 kilos of gold bars.

However, when the complainants landed at Kotoka International Airport Ghana, Lakoh managed to come out from the arrival hall and Asamoah, now at large allegedly came to the Airport in a black Range Rover vehicle to pick Lakoh out of the arrival hall.

The Court heard that they met Dzamesi who was also using Customs branded Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GX 8386-17, stole the bag containing the 75kg of the gold bars and kept it in the Toyota pickup, allegedly.

He said whilst the complainants were at the transit arrival hall, an Immigration Officer allegedly assisted the complainants to leave the arrival hall and handed them over to Dwamena at the departure hall and he drove them to a supposed Customs ware house at East Legon, Accra with House No.18 Shamo Kwei Avenue to meet Dzamesi who posed as a Customs Officer.

The prosecution said the bag containing the 75 kilos of gold bars was sent to Dzamesi’s office.

It said Dwamena then drove the complainants back to the Airport and abandoned them there.

At the Airport, the Court heard that Lakoh attempted to escape but he was arrested and handed over to the Airport Police for investigation.

The prosecution said background checks on Lakoh indicated that the gold scandal started from Sierra Leone and with the help of Dwamena and Asamoah, their Ghanaian accomplices, the suspects allegedly succeeded in stealing the 75 kilos of gold bars from Kotoka International Airport.