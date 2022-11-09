Customer Choice Awards: Ghanaian CEO honoured

Samara Company Limited has picked up an award at the just ended 2022 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana.

This adds to the numerous recognitions the company has enjoyed over the years following their efficient products on the market.

The award which was organized by KN Unique and held on Friday, 28th October, 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, here in Accra saw the company’s youngest product, Kel Toothpaste adjudged the Oral Care Product of the year.

The Awards lay out an avenue to recognize companies and their products that play a significant role in the growth and development of their businesses.

The General Manager of the company, Mrs. Benedicta Asiedu has attributed the consistency in the awards they receive to the quality of their products.

According to her, a lot of patience, commitment and dedication go into ensuring that their products satisfy their customers.

She has been speaking to the media after the awards.Mrs. Benedicta Asiedu also mentioned that there are a lot in stock for their customers and that they should keep their fingers crossed.

Benedicta, Manager for the Samara Company Limited, in her remarks said though Kel Toothpaste came onto the market not long ago, their customers have testified to its efficiency.

This, she said was corroborated by the organisers of the awards, KN Unique.

Mr. Dennis Kwame Osei also hinted of the introduction of a new product which may be toothbrush to complement Kel toothpaste.