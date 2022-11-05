Customer wins Dubai trip in HD Plus World Cup promo

Samuel Nambu, a resident of Ajumako in the Central Region, has won a trip for two to Dubai in the first mini draw of the HD+ “Ɔrekɔdo” Double Double World Cup promotion.

Over 130 subscribers around the country won various prizes, including TV sets, blenders, free HD+ subscriptions, bluetooth speakers, and other household appliances.

Launched in September 2022, the promotion was initiated by SES HD PLUS as a perfect reward for both new and existing subscribers during this World Cup season.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Theodore Asampong, Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus, said, “The rate at which both new and old subscribers are participating and winning doesn’t only highlight the growing interest in the campaign but also indicates a shift in television viewers’ preference for quality HD viewing experiences available on the HD+ service.

“We are happy that the concept of world class TV viewing experiences that we envisioned for Ghana and launched almost two years ago is yielding results.”

Mr. Asampong added that other customers who are yet to partake in the draw can still join the HD+ family and stand a chance of winning the grand prize.

The HD+ “Ɔrekɔdo” Double Double promo, which runs on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority, would witness the grand draw staged on December 5, 2022.