Customers express appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans Company  

Customers of ASA Savings and Loans Limited in the Techiman and Nkoranza Municipalities of the Bono East Region have expressed appreciation to the company for its financial assistance towards the growth of their businesses.

The company provided GHC10,000.00 to 20 needy but brilliant students and pupils in the region in support of their education.

Each of the beneficiaries drawn from Nkoranza and Techiman Saabo-Zongo received GHC500.00 each for their upkeep and basic educational needs.

Ms Charity Pinamang, a watermelon seller at Nkoranza who spoke on behalf of the parents of the beneficiary children told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman the gesture had relieved them of some economic burdens.

“Over the years, the company has been the backbone of our business, and to further help us take care of our children’s education is great relief”, she said.

Mr Seth Morgan Arhin, the Techiman Area Manager of ASA Loans and Savings Limited explained the package was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for 2021.

The rationale behind the scholarship package was to financially support customers to cater for the education of their children, he said.

“We hope this gesture would greatly lessen the pressure on the parents in this era of COVID-19 pandemic and we assured this would not be the last to support our customers”, he added.

Mr Arhin said the company was implementing its CSR programme and had undertaken free health screening, distributed quantities of nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers and made several donations to orphanage homes in the region.

He, therefore, assured customers their cash deposits were always secured and called on petty traders and entrepreneurs to transact business with the company for excellent financial packages.