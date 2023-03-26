Customers of Rosie The Glam Factory Expresses Satisfaction Over Services

Customers of Rosie The Glam Factory, a leading ultra-modern unisex grooming centre situated in East Legon Accra Ghana has expressed satisfaction over the services rendered to them.

The Founder and CEO of Rosie The Glam Factory Mrs Paries Augusta Nyeswah on Saturday 25th February 2023 gave her customers a special treat with the introduction of a free cocktail plus a 50% discount on all services.

Mrs Nyeswah noted her outfit gives back and get to know their customers once a year through different activities and this year was the introduction of the free cocktails and Mimosa. Rosie The Glam Factory will continue to give special treats to their customers as a way of giving back.

Some customers applauded Mrs Nyeswah for the special treatment given to them.

According to them they feel comfortable and at home anytime they visit Rosie The Glam Factory to acquire their services.

Rosie The Glam Factory started about seven years ago at AH Hotel but has now moved to Niikoi Street at East Legon.