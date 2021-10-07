Customers, our focus—Vodafone Ghana

Madam Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Commercial Operations and Digital Transformation, Vodafone Ghana, has assured customers of the telecommunication network that they have received topmost consideration regarding all service packages by the Company.

“Vodafone is an organisation that is customer-centered. Our customers are at the very heart of all that we do and we ensure that this mindset runs through every department and everybody in the organisation. We want to say thank you to all our loyal customers for staying with us thus far,” she said.

The Director said this on Thursday at a training event organised as part of activities to mark this year’s Customer Service Week.

The training was for some 150 valued Vodafone Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) customers on innovative ways through, which they could use digital tools like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, amongst others, to deliver excellent services to their customers.

Madam Mensah-Poku said SMEs were the catapult of growth, as such, for the nation to grow, SMEs needed to be equipped with the requisite skills and tools to go digital.

Madam Yvonne McCarthy, Founder, Institute of Customer Service Professionals, said customer service was pivotal to the growth of every business.

She said businesses, which took customer service for granted experienced massive loses during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic while those that had good customer service relations continued to thrive.

She urged employers, chief executive officers, and entrepreneurs to pay extra attention to customer service and support the training of employees on customer training.

That, she said was the only way local industries could compete in the global space.

Madam Henrietta Andoh, a participant from Power Project, said the training equipped her with knowledge on how to relate well with customers by being direct, precise, and clear in her communication so that clients could easily understand her services.

She said they were also encouraged to appreciate multitasking so they could play supplementary roles in the absence of others to grow their companies.

Madam Andoh lauded Vodafone for the training and urged it to make it a regular engagement.