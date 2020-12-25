Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, has called on Ghanaians to cut down merry making during the festive season and solidarize with victims of 2020 challenges.

Most Reverend Agyenta explained that for the past 12 months, the world and Ghana in particular had gone through difficult times that had changed the face of every society and put people in distress, who now needed assistance and support.

The Bishop made these remarks in a sermon at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga, as part of the celebration of Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

Most Reverend Agyenta noted that at the beginning of 2020, the world and Ghana was hit with the emergence and spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic which had devastating effects across economies, causing deaths and suffering among infected persons.

He said the northern part particularly the Upper East and North East Regions were severely hit with torrential rains and floods that destroyed houses, farmlands, other properties and led to loss of lives.

He further stated that Ghana was still battling with post-election violence that led to the death of some people and several others injured while at Doba and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kassena-Nankana West District respectively, some were killed and houses burnt thereby displacing people.

The Bishop noted that the displaced people needed the concern, care, love and support of all Ghanaians especially Christians to be able go through the difficulties of losing their houses.

Most Reverend Agyenta described the year 2020 as unique because it offered Ghanaians and Christians around the world the opportunity to reflect on the importance of God in their lives and how each person contributed to the development of the society.

He said when Christians reduced their usual mass gatherings, parties and merry making and extend a helping hand to the victims of 2020 challenges, they would be doing the will of God and also help in alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable who had been affected.

While wishing Ghanaians well during the festive season, Most Reverend Agyenta urged all the political leaders and other major stakeholders to pursue the path of dialogue to resolve all disputes in the 2020 general election, to ensure peace for the development and improvement in the lives of the people.