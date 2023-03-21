CUTS Rally Support for passage of Consumer Protection Law

A leading Public Policy think tank and Consumer Protection Organization, CUTS International, Accra is rallying Ghanaian consumers to join in the advocacy to get government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) to prioritize the passage of the Consumer protection law.

The law when passed will empower, protect and enhance the welfare and interest of the consumer, promote a fair, transparent and efficient marketplace, and improve consumer awareness, education and information.

Speaking at a meeting organized by CUTS with partnership with the Law Faculty of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), in Accra to mark World Consumer Rights Day, the West African Regional Director for CUTS, Mr Appiah Kusi Adomako emphasized that it is evidently clear that the absence of Consumer Protection Law in the country has contributed to the widespread and deliberate abuse of consumer rights.

Mr Adomako explained that consumer rights are like fundamental human rights which the state has to promote, protect and safeguard through the enactment of laws and its enforcement.

“With the passage of Companies Act, 2019, (Act 992) and Corporate Restructuring and Insolvency Act, 2020, (Act 1015), the next bill for consideration should be the Consumer Protection Bill as the two deal with the protection of supply and demand sides of the market participants. Experience tells us that in Ghana to get a bill passed, there must be a strong movement behind.” Mr Adomako said.