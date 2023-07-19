Cutting-edge VIP Ward Inaugurated at Goaso Municipal Hospital

In a remarkable move to revolutionize healthcare in his constituency, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobbie, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, has proudly inaugurated a cutting-edge VIP ward at the Goaso Municipal Hospital.

This groundbreaking facility, boasting an impressive budget of GHc 400,000, is set to redefine the patient experience with its luxurious amenities and top-notch medical care.

Featuring a staggering ten rooms, the newly commissioned ward is a haven of comfort and convenience.

Each room is embellished with indulgent massaging beds, high-tech televisions, and well-equipped kitchen, as well as modern toilet and bath facilities.

It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment of the government to elevate the healthcare standards and improve the lives of the people.

During the awe-inspiring commissioning ceremony, Hon. Opoku Bobbie couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for the outstanding progress made in the municipality’s infrastructure and medical facilities. Grading them an impressive 75 to 80 percent, he pledged that more ground-breaking projects are in the pipeline, soon to be unveiled.

Hon. Opoku Bobbie applauded the hospital’s management for their tireless efforts in revolutionizing healthcare in Asunafo North municipality.

He urged them to prioritize maintenance to ensure the longevity of the state-of-the-art ward, a true gem in the region’s healthcare landscape.

Hon. Osei Yaw Boahen, the Asunafo North Municipal Chief Executive, commended the MP for his visionary approach and acknowledged the remarkable achievements in providing top-notch healthcare to the community.

He recognized the MP’s immense contribution in funding the construction of the VIP ward, emphasizing the profound impact it will have on the lives of the people.

Dr. Boakye Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Health Director, showered praise upon the hospital staff for their unwavering dedication and excellent healthcare services.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high professional standards to ensure that the government’s investment in the health sector is fully justified.

Gratitude filled the air as Nana Appiah Kubi, speaking on behalf of Goasomanhene Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, expressed sincere appreciation to the MP and the Municipal Chief Executive for their unwavering commitment to elevating the healthcare system in the municipality.

Their resolute dedication to improving healthcare delivery has not gone unnoticed by the chiefs and elders, who wholeheartedly commend their remarkable efforts.

With the opening of this modern VIP ward, Asunafo North municipality and the entire Ahafo region are set to embrace a new era of exceptional healthcare.

This is a testament to the government’s dedication to uplifting all sectors of the economy and ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.

The bar has been raised, and the people couldn’t be more excited for the positive changes that lie ahead!