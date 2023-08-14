CWSA promotes internal research to advance growth, profitability

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) is promoting strong internal research into innovation, technology, water safety, operational efficiency, and revenue mobilisation as part of a broader vision to turn around the fortunes of the Agency.

Dr Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi (MV), the Chief Executive Officer of CWSA, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that research and its application had become unavoidable in appropriately solving societal problems.

The Management is, therefore, encouraging members of staff to develop technical papers and reformative ideas, which could be incubated and eventually implemented for the growth and profitability of CWSA and the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sub-sector generally.

Dr Worlanyo was on a working visit to the Western Region with a management team to oversee operations, measure efficiency and encourage staff to carry out their duties in line with the objectives of the WASH Sub-sector Reforms.

The CWSA currently runs 177 Water systems across the country, a policy approved by Cabinet to support WASH services improvement as about 10 per cent of water infrastructure operated under community management provide basic services.

For the Western Region, so far, research has been undertaken into the design of a chlorine doser by Mr. George Asmah, a Technician Engineer of the Agency, which when operational, would help determine accurate measurement of chlorine in water treatment operations.

This will reduce health risks associated with under or over dosage during water treatment.

Mr. Samuel Boateng, a Technical Assistant, also developed improved cleaning methods for manual cold-water meters.

Mr. Solomon Debrah, an Extension Services Specialist of CWSA, briefing the management on the water demand and supply in the communities, said they were putting measures in place to improve service delivery.

Dr Worlanyo recalled how it took him years of perseverance to develop a process, which removes iron and manganese during water treatment in under one minute, adding; “The future is bright for the Agency.”

The Agency has developed four software programmes, built by its own staff through research.

“Ultimately, we want to get everyone’s idea, synthesize them and get innovations from the new results to improve water services delivery to communities and customers,” he said, and commended the staff for fully supporting the reformative agenda.

Mrs. Theodora Adomako Adjei, the Extension Services Coordinator, urged the staff to keep up the spirit of the Agency through sound moral and ethical standards within the office and the public whom they served.

She said revenue leakage was hurting the growth of CWSA and advised that stealing and laziness were eschewed for the common good of all.

“Let us work to generate more resources to take care of the needs of the Agency.”

Engineer Henry Franklin Asangbah, the Western Regional Director, CWSA, said he appreciated the CEO and his team for the visit to the Region to interact, solicit ideas and help deal with emerging challenges.

The Region has two new water projects being constructed at Asankragua and Wassa Dunkwa in the Tarkwa Municipal Area, which were nearing completion.