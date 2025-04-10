Cyber-attack on Morocco’s CNSS: Initial Review of Leaked Documents Reveals Many are False, Inaccurate or Distorted

Casablanca – Initial checks conducted by Morocco’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS) on a number of leaked documents, allegedly stemming from a cyber-attack and shared on social media platforms, have revealed that many of them are false, inaccurate or distorted, the CNSS said on Wednesday.

The CNSS released a press release stating that its IT system was targeted by a series of cyber-attacks aimed at by passing security mechanisms, resulting in a data leak, the origins and scope of which are currently being assessed.

The same source maintained that as soon as the data breach was detected, the cyber-security protocol was activated, implementing corrective measures that contained the breach path and reinforced infrastructure, adding that additional resources were mobilized to identify the specific data affected.

Emphasizing that the protection of personal data and the confidentiality of user information remain a top priority, the CNSS noted that an internal administrative investigation is underway, and that the competent judicial authorities have been notified.

“In this regard, we urge all citizens and media outlets to exercise vigilance and responsibility, and to refrain from distributing or sharing leaked or falsified data, as doing so could result in legal consequences,” the press release concluded.