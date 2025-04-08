Cyber Crime Heightens Risk in South African Healthcare

South Africa’s healthcare sector is facing an escalating threat from cyber criminals who have abandoned an alleged code of ethics in favor of concerted attacks on institutions critical to public health.

In recent months, Check Point Research reported that healthcare organisations have experienced an average of 2,309 attack attempts per week, with some South African institutions facing as many as 1,626 weekly strikes. Cyber security expert Shayimamba Conco from Check Point Software Technologies noted that organisations once spared these attacks now confront a hostile digital landscape.

International authorities such as the FBI and INTERPOL have long warned that hospitals and healthcare providers are prime extortion targets given the life-critical nature of their services.

The frequency of attacks, which are largely ransomware and phishing based, is forcing healthcare providers to confront the reality that every moment of network downtime can result in delayed care or even loss of life. According to Conco, data exfiltration and extortion have overtaken encryption-based tactics as cyber criminals seek to simplify operations and maximise payouts. He cautioned that the compromise of patient data not only undermines privacy but also inflicts significant financial and reputational damage on institutions already struggling with underfunding, a lack of skills, and fragmented infrastructure. Past incidents, such as the disruption caused by the BlackSuit ransomware group on the National Health Laboratory Services during a recent Mpox outbreak, underscore the severe consequences when legacy systems and inadequate cyber hygiene leave institutions vulnerable.

The challenge is compounded by the increasingly diverse attack surface that accompanies digital transformation. Many medical devices, from pacemakers and insulin pumps to imaging systems, lack robust security features and are not actively monitored by IT teams. This vulnerability extends beyond networks to include routers, VPN hardware, and other edge devices that are integral to a modern healthcare environment. Resource limitations in lower-income regions further exacerbate the issue, leaving many facilities exposed to breaches that can lead to both immediate operational disruptions and long-term erosion of public trust.

Efforts to strengthen cyber resilience are now more critical than ever as South Africa advances its digital transformation in preparation for future healthcare initiatives, including the proposed National Health Insurance scheme. Solutions recommended by cyber experts at Check Point include continuous staff education to combat phishing, comprehensive asset mapping to ensure no device goes unmonitored, and the adoption of Zero Trust segmentation to limit the impact of any breach. Integrated security platforms that provide end-to-end protection and prevention-first strategies powered by artificial intelligence are also increasingly seen as vital measures.

The evolving threat landscape in healthcare serves as a stark reminder that technological innovation must be matched by robust security practices. In an era when the swift delivery of medical care is essential, the disruption of critical digital infrastructure not only risks lives but also undermines the confidence of patients and providers alike. As organisations in South Africa and beyond work to modernise their systems, the need for a coordinated, well-resourced approach to cyber defence becomes a cornerstone in safeguarding both health and trust.