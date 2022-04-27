Cybersecurity Act, 2020 Implementation Key On CSA, NITA Agenda

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) are to collaborate and implement the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

A joint statement signed by Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Acting Director-General, CSA and Mr Richard Okyere-Fosu, Director-General, NITA, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the Director-Generals of both institutions exchanged views on the benefits to be derived from working together.

It said they agreed that it was prudent for them to learn best practices from each other to effectively strategise and implement their respective mandates whilst addressing issues of mutual concern.

The statement said they recognised the importance of securing Critical Information Infrastructure (CII).

It said they also noted that NITA, which was responsible for implementing Ghana’s IT policies had been designated as a CII pursuant to section 35 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

The statement said both highlighted NITA’s role as a government ICT lead to work closely with the CSA to ensure the protection of government data and critical systems.

It said after successful deliberations, recommendations, and suggestions, they agreed to collaborate more closely on some critical areas.

The statement said the two institutions further agreed to provide each other with all the necessary assistance for the execution of their respective mandates and functions.

It said the CSA and NITA reaffirmed their commitment to work together and agreed to partner each other to engage their common stakeholders to hold joint discussions with them on the areas of their respective mandates.

The statement said they also agreed to collaborate in the development of a sectoral directive for the protection of CIIs in the government sector.

It said they resolved to collaborate in the area of capacity building and knowledge transfer through personnel exchanges.

The statement said the two institutions noted that they would collaborate in the area of incident response as NITA was considered a Sectoral Computer Emergency Response Team (Sectoral CERT) lead pursuant to Section 44 of Act 1038.

Also, it said they would collaborate on standardisation, certification and accreditation activities as part of both institutions’ regulatory mandates.