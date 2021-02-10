The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the Ministry of Communications has received multiple reports of recruitment related scams targeting the public and specifically the youth through the Ghana Armed Forces enlistment programme.

Several high-ranking officials including Members of Parliament are being impersonated on various internet platforms to perpetrate the fraud. The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced its 2021 Enlistment process for Regular Career and Short Service Commission Officers.

In a release signed by CERT-GH, and copied to News Ghana on Wednesday 10th February,2021,it read, “This has been advertised in the Saturday 23 January 2021 ‘s edition of the Daily Graphic and Monday 25 January 2021’s edition of the Ghanaian Times.

The anonymity provided by existing and emerging technologies makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track suspects, who in most cases use unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate this type of fraud.

Lack of basic security awareness, including cyber hygiene practices among the public constitute a critical vulnerability which is being exploited by the cybercriminals.

Whilst awareness on recruitment scams are being intensified by the NCSC, the public is being urged to report all suspected online activities or incidents to the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the NCSC using any of the following channels:



HOW TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM OF THE SCAM

The following recommendations if adhered to will help to prevent this recruitment scam.

*The GAF has not assigned any personnel to recruit via social media. All correspondence with personnel on social media are deemed unofficial. The public is advised to contact GAF through officially approved channels only.

*The public is advised to verify the ongoing recruitment process directly from the GAF

*Job seekers are advised to desist from applying for enlistment into the GAF through unapproved channels (agents and intermediaries).

*Job seekers are advised not to entertain social media recruitment offers from their District/Municipal Chief Executives, Members of Parliament and Ministers, but should rather follow the official recruitment process prescribed by the GAF.

*No Member of Parliament would approach any member of public, with a job offer using social media platforms or demand any payment for recruitment into any public service.

*Job seekers are advised to make payments through official channels (confirm this directly from the GAF), for such recruitments, if required,.

*Job seekers can reach the Ghana Armed Forces directly through Tel: +233 544 338 030 or Email: [email protected]

*Ensuring due diligence and basic cyber hygiene practices are highly recommended.”