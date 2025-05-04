Cybersecurity Experts Demand Transparency After MTN Ghana Data Breach

The Cyber Security Expert Association of Ghana (CSEAG) has called for full transparency and an internal investigation into MTN Ghana following a cybersecurity breach that compromised data for approximately 5,700 customers.

The incident, disclosed on May 4, 2025, has sparked concerns over potential insider involvement and systemic security gaps within the telecommunications giant.

In a press release signed by CSEAG President Abubakar Issaka, the association urged MTN Ghana to collaborate with regulators, including Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority and Data Protection Commission, to address the breach. “Cybersecurity is a core leadership responsibility, not just a technical issue,” Issaka stated, emphasizing the need for MTN to disclose its findings publicly and strengthen internal protocols.

The breach, which exposed sensitive customer information, has reignited debates about corporate accountability in Ghana’s digital ecosystem. CSEAG highlighted suspicions of insider participation, urging MTN to scrutinize internal access controls and audit trails. While MTN has yet to comment on the specifics, the company faces mounting pressure to reassure customers and stakeholders.

Affected users were advised to update mobile and banking applications, adopt stronger passwords, and avoid sharing personal details. The association also stressed the importance of elevating cybersecurity oversight to executive levels, advocating for increased investment in skilled professionals and advanced threat-detection systems.

The incident has broader implications for Ghana’s cybersecurity landscape, with CSEAG pushing for tighter collaboration between private entities, government agencies, and civil society to bolster national defenses. “Public trust in digital platforms is at stake,” Issaka added, noting the breach’s timing amid Ghana’s push to expand digital financial services.

CSEAG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regulatory reforms and public education campaigns to mitigate future risks. The breach marks the third major cybersecurity incident targeting Ghanaian telecom providers since 2023, underscoring urgent calls for legislative action and enhanced enforcement of data protection laws.

MTN Ghana, which serves over 25 million subscribers, has not disclosed a timeline for resolving the investigation. The Cyber Security Authority confirmed it is monitoring the situation, urging all organizations to prioritize customer data safeguards.