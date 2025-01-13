Cybersecurity Faces Rising Threats as Global Complexity Intensifies – WEF Report

A new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) has sounded the alarm on the increasing complexity of the global cyber landscape, revealing the urgent need for organizations and nations to rethink their approach to cybersecurity.

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 highlights several critical challenges that are rapidly reshaping the way the world addresses cyber risks, including the rapid pace of technological advancement, growing geopolitical tensions, and emerging vulnerabilities in interconnected supply chains.

The growing complexity of cyberspace is deepening cyber inequity, the report suggests, widening the gap between developed and emerging economies, as well as between large and small organizations. As cyberspace becomes more interconnected, organizations are struggling to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors. This, the WEF says, is forcing many businesses to reconsider their entire approach to risk management.

In particular, the report underscores how global supply chains have become a prime target for cybercriminals. As these supply chains grow more interconnected, vulnerabilities have multiplied, with 54% of large organizations now identifying supply chain risks as the greatest barrier to achieving cyber resilience. With businesses relying on a complex web of suppliers and third-party services, any breach can have ripple effects that disrupt entire industries.

The geopolitical environment is also contributing to the growing uncertainty in cyberspace. With rising tensions between major powers, more than a third of CEOs are now citing cyber espionage and intellectual property theft as top concerns. Additionally, almost half of cyber leaders express worry about the potential for cyberattacks to disrupt operations and business processes, highlighting the precarious balance between global political instability and economic stability in the digital era.

At the same time, the rise of artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and risks. While AI-driven innovations can enhance cybersecurity defenses, they also create new avenues for cyberattacks. The WEF report reveals a paradox: despite 66% of organizations expecting AI to have a significant impact on their cybersecurity in 2025, only 37% have measures in place to assess the security risks of AI tools before deploying them. This lack of preparation could lead to disastrous consequences as organizations rush to adopt new technologies without fully understanding the potential vulnerabilities they introduce.

The evolution of cyber threats has also reached new heights of sophistication. Emerging technologies, particularly generative AI (GenAI), have enabled cybercriminals to launch increasingly complex scams, disinformation campaigns, and ransomware attacks. These threats are not only growing in number but in their potential to cause widespread damage, with nearly 47% of organizations identifying adversarial advancements driven by GenAI as their top concern.

One of the most pressing issues highlighted in the report is the widening cyber skills gap. The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals has become a critical barrier to effective cyber defense. Since 2024, the gap has increased by 8%, leaving two-thirds of organizations without the necessary talent to address their security needs. With only 14% of organizations confident they have the expertise required, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been more urgent.

As cybersecurity threats become more complex and unpredictable, the WEF urges organizations to shift their focus from mere cybersecurity to cyber resilience—an organization’s ability to absorb and recover from cyber incidents. This shift, the report suggests, will require a change in mindset, with cybersecurity seen not just as a defensive mechanism but as a key enabler for businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Leaders across both public and private sectors must work together to protect the interconnected networks that underpin the global economy. Collaboration, the WEF asserts, is key to securing the benefits of digitalization and mitigating the growing risks of cyberattacks. Leaders must also recognize that investing in cybersecurity is not just a protective measure but a strategic business decision that can help secure long-term success.

The economic implications of cyberattacks are becoming more severe, with the report highlighting the importance of a proactive approach to cybersecurity. Costa Rica’s experience with the 2022 cyberattacks serves as a stark reminder of the need to prioritize cybersecurity not just as a cost, but as an essential investment for the future. Minister Paula Bogantes Zamora of Costa Rica emphasized the need for regional collaboration to strengthen cybersecurity resilience, a sentiment echoed by many across the globe.

As we move further into 2025, the Global Cybersecurity Outlook presents a sobering picture of the challenges ahead. With cyber threats growing in sophistication and scope, the world must act swiftly to shore up defenses, close the cyber skills gap, and ensure that cybersecurity becomes a central pillar of business and government strategy. The future of our digital economy depends on it.