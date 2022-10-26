Cyberteq adjudged “Cybersecurity Consulting Company” for second consecutive year

Cyberteq Falcon Limited, a leading cybersecurity company in Ghana, has been awarded the “Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the Year” at the 12th edition of the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award (GITTA), in Accra.

This makes it the second consecutive year Cyberteq has won the prestigious award.

Mr Ben Tagoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cyberteq, also received an award for being one of the “Top 20 Tech Leaders in Ghana”.

He thanked the Cyberteq team, partners, and clients for their contributions to the company’s success.

“We are humbled and appreciative to our hardworking staff, partners, and cherished clients who have enabled us to achieve this remarkable milestone. We are delighted that our contribution to Ghana’s growing cybersecurity influence in the subregion has been recognised yet again,” he said.

According to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), more than 5,000 businesses have been saved from cyber-attacks in the third quarter of 2022.

Mr Tagoe said the current economic climate in Ghana could lead to an increase in cyber-attacks and urged businesses to invest in cybersecurity to combat these threats.

“It would stand to reason that when faced with economic hardship, businesses would reduce their spending on cybersecurity. On the contrary, the existing state of Ghana’s economy is likely to increase the prevalence of cybercrime in the country. I advise businesses to invest more in cybersecurity and the public to be extremely cybersecurity conscious,” he said.

The CEO said Cyberteq had begun a series of campus activations to promote cybersecurity awareness among tertiary students.

He said the exercise would equip the next generation with the right approach towards enhancing their cyber protection.

Cyberteq started its Ghana operations in 2019 and had emerged as a leading cybersecurity service provider in the country despite the challenge of its young status, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It offers the full suite of cybersecurity services such as Managed Security Operations Center (Managed SOC); Information Security; Vulnerability Management using its flagship mUnit service; Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity Awareness Training.

GITTA is organised annually to promote and celebrate individuals and businesses for their achievements in the ICT and Telecom industry, aiming to further enhance the Ghanaian community as part of Government’s vision to ensure a robust digital economy.