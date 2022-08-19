CyberX Africa launches conference, exhibition 2022

The CyberX Africa has launched its conference and exhibition 2022 in Accra with a call on countries, public and private agencies that are pursuing digitization to join in the event to enhance their knowledge in cyber technology.

The programme which would take place from October 20 to 22 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana is on the theme “Developing Digital Leadership for a Digital Africa.”

The conference and the exhibition were the second to be organised by the Center for Strategic and Defense Studies, Africa (CSDS), and partnered by the Israeli Embassy, the International Law Firm of Lex Mundus and Cencla and Security Governance Initiative (SGI).

It is hosted by CyberX Africa and interested countries and organisations have been called upon to visit the website: www.cyberxafrica.com to register for participation.

Madam Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana who launched the event stated that Ghana was currently ranked among the top three cyber response countries in Africa while the State of Israel was ranked among the strongest global cyber powers and that the conference and the exhibition programme was meant to share latest knowledge and solutions.

“As the biggest Incident Response event on the continent today, CyberX Africa will strengthen both Ghana and Israel and their leaderships in cyber governance, support for Critical Information infrastructure, e-commerce, technical cooperation and thought leadership in Africa’s,” she said.

She added; “As trusted partners we will cooperate to ensure that the event creates jobs, boosts the digital economy, cyber security knowledge and rule of law.”

Madam Sufa said the event, which started in 2021 was growing stronger and stronger and that this year’s theme was apt.

“The rise of digital technologies, as represented by artificial intelligence, Blockchain technology, cloud computing, big data, edge computing and 5G, is creating a new round of economic and industrial transformation.

“Digital leadership is therefore a crucial element for Ghana and Israel indeed for any country’s international competitiveness. I am therefore happy that the 2022 CyberX Africa Conference, Expo and Awards will accordingly recognize and honour some deserving digital leaders,” she stated.

The Ambassador congratulated the Center for Strategic and Defense Studies, Africa, the Ministry of Communications and Digitization, the Security Governance Initiative Secretariat of the Ministry of National Security, the international law firm, Lex Mundus and Cencla and all the media partners.

Mr O.B. Dickson, a Lawyer and Chairman of the CyberX Africa Planning Committee in a welcoming address said the upcoming conference was likely to see in the region of thousand visitors who would have good opportunity to share ideas.

“It would attract a range of people; decision-makers, IT (Information Technology) professionals, lawyers, and those in the areas of forensics, academia, industry, particularly the media and the end users,” he stated.

He said there were a few areas that Israel would like to partner Ghana and one of them had to do with aviation cyber security and maritime cyber security.

“We are also going to look at areas like data protection and privacy, crypto currency, online games, critical, critical information infrastructure, smart sustainable cities, among others, and there are other aspects of the conference which is a little different from the previous one.

“So here, we are going to have things like Israeli and Ghana country days, ‘B to B’ – Business to Business, and ‘B to G’ – Business to Government, knowledge workshop and others.”

Organisation which endorsed the launched are Ghana – Israel Business Chamber, Ghana Chamber of Technology and ASIS Ghana, and the media partners are Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Joy FM, Citi FM, Metro TV, Cititv, GhanaWeb, UTV, and TV3.