This news follows Cyble’s recent announcement of a USD 4 million seed financing led by Blackbird Ventures and Spider Capital, with participation from Xoogler Ventures, Picus Capital, and Cathexis Ventures. Shenoy brings over 13+ years’ experience in the cybersecurity, having advised some of the most critical organizations in the region. A well-known figure in the local cybersecurity community, Shenoy will be responsible for driving growth across the META region by highlighting the true value Cyble provides in the cyber threat intelligence monitoring space.

Mandar Patil, VP – International Market and Customer Success at Cyble said, “Shenoy is a reputed regional cybersecurity expert, and I am excited to be working with him. With his ability to understand the cybersecurity threat landscape across the META region, we intend to highlight the sheer visibility that Cyble’s AI-powered SaaS platform, Cyble Vision, can provide in terms of monitoring the attack surface across the deepweb, darkweb, and cybercrime marketplaces. Cyble has seen record growth since its inception, and the company is on the journey towards dominance in the cyber threat intelligence space. Shenoy will engage with the local network of end-users, partners, and existing alliances to spearhead our regional growth activities.”

Recently, Vijay Sethi, Digital Transformation and Sustainability Evangelist, has joined the Advisory Board of Cyble. As part of its continued strategic hiring, Cyble has also appointed cybersecurity veteran Maxim Mitrokhin, ex-MD Kaspersky Lab APAC and former GM – APAC for Acronis Asia Pte Ltd. as the Regional Sales Director (SEA, GRC, Korea and Japan) & Channel – APAC. In addition, former General Dynamics Executive James Thornton Joined hands with Cyble as the Regional Director Sales & Customer Success – North America. As Cyble scales new growth trajectories, the addition of cybersecurity experts to Cyble’s leadership team is a critical step in reinforcing the company’s sales blueprint and growth strategies globally.

Commenting on his appointment, Shenoy said, “I am impressed with what Cyble has achieved in its young startup journey, and I am proud and excited to be joining hands with the company. Cyble has the industry’s most sought-after threat intelligence research team. With a focus on a strategic machine and human analyst-driven threat monitoring offering, we ensure that our intelligence is accurate, risk-driven, and validated before notifying our customers. Aided by a global pool of threat intelligence sensors that now cover the region, the team has been able to receive insights into targeted activity and proactively inform end-users way before cybercriminals cause reputational damage. Having the largest visibility into the darkweb space, I am sure we will add value to our customers in the META region.”

“We are aware of Shenoy’s consultative approach in responding to customers’ cybersecurity challenges in the META region. With his extensive experience and reputation as a trusted advisor amongst the local CXO community, Shenoy’s appointment will truly add value to Cyble. The META region compromising of the GCC countries is strategic for us at Cyble, and proactively engaging with customer requirements is our top priority. With a UAE-based entity to manage regional operations, onboarding local talent in the works, and an existing angel investment from Dubai-based Venture capital firm VentureSouq, Cyble’s presence in the region will be impactful where everyone benefits within the ecosystem,” said Beenu Arora, Founder & CEO of Cyble.

