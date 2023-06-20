Cycling Coach Amoo urges cycling clubs to parade top cyclists at national championships

Mr. Daniel Amoo, technical director of Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has called on club owners, technical men and coaches to register their top cyclists for the upcoming National Cycling Championship slated for 24 and 25 June at Ho in the Volta Region.

He said the National Cycling Championship is very important for all cyclists to participate because the UCl uses such Championships to rank individual cyclists at the international level.

According to him it is the ultimate price in this championships which cyclists needs to join and showcase their talents at bigger events.

“We have acquired all the safety needs to host this Championship because the safety of our top cyclists on the road is key to the federation. We have engaged with the Police and authorities in Ho and everybody that matters in our safety.

“I assured all cyclists, club owners, cycling fans and the media that Ho in the Volta Region is ready to host this years Cycling Championship” he expressed.

The two days event will feature elite and under 23 riders in 180km, Junior Men, 120km, Women Elite 100km and Women’s Junior, 60km.

He noted that the streets of Ho will decide who wins 2023 National Championship, come June 24 to 25.

He added that the Ho competition should prepare the national cyclists for the world championship in Glasgow, Scotland where Ghana hopes to represent and make a statement for African Cycling.

By Elizabeth Alhassan Gyamfi