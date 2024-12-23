Cyclone Chido Death Toll Rises to 120, Over 680,000 Affected in Northern Mozambique

The death toll from Cyclone Chido, an intense tropical cyclone that made landfall in northern Mozambique, has risen to 120, with 868 people injured and more than 680,000 affected, according to the latest figures released by Mozambique’s national disaster relief agency on Monday.

Northern provinces of Mozambique, including Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa have suffered extensive damage from heavy downpour, storms, and flooding caused by Cyclone Chido, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

Over 150,000 homes have been destroyed or partially damaged, along with 250 schools, 89 public buildings, and 52 health facilities. Nearly 110,000 students have been impacted, the INGD update showed.

In response to the displacement, the government has set up two emergency shelters, currently housing 1,349 people.

In a social media post on Sunday, the INGD emphasized the severe impact of Cyclone Chido on the education and health sectors. “The Cyclone Chido once again highlights the vulnerability of social infrastructure to climate change and the need for resilient planning to mitigate future impacts,” the post read.

Cyclone Chido formed over the southwestern Indian Ocean on Dec. 5. After devastating Mayotte, a French overseas territory, it made landfall in Mozambique on Dec. 15, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.