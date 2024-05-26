Cyclone Remal: BRAC Mobilizes for Response in Bangladesh

2 million people in direct path; 900,000 already in cyclone shelters; BRAC mobilizes 14,000 staff and volunteers

As Cyclone Remal approaches, predicted to make landfall in Bangladesh at midnight on May 26, BRAC has mobilized extensive resources to prepare for the impending disaster. The cyclone threatens to displace half a million people living in makeshift shelters and has already driven approximately 900,000 people into 9,000 cyclone shelters. The storm is expected to bring an 8-12-foot surge across 16 coastal districts, followed by 48 hours of heavy rain, posing further risks of flooding and landslides, particularly in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

BRAC’s Preparedness Efforts

BRAC, founded in Bangladesh 52 years ago, has activated over 14,000 staff and volunteers to assist communities across the affected regions:

Awareness and Evacuation: More than 14,000 BRAC field staff and volunteers are conducting door-to-door visits to disseminate awareness messages and assist families in vulnerable conditions with evacuation.

More than 14,000 BRAC field staff and volunteers are conducting door-to-door visits to disseminate awareness messages and assist families in vulnerable conditions with evacuation. Health Support: BRAC community health workers and volunteers are providing support to pregnant and lactating mothers.

BRAC community health workers and volunteers are providing support to pregnant and lactating mothers. Communication: Community radio stations are broadcasting early warning directives to keep the public informed.

Community radio stations are broadcasting early warning directives to keep the public informed. Coordination and Supplies: BRAC local offices are working with local government offices to distribute emergency food and water during and after the storm. Five mobile reverse osmosis water treatment plants are prepared to provide emergency water support in three salinity-prone southwestern districts.

Dr. Md Liakath Ali, Director of BRAC’s Climate Change Programme, Urban Development Programme, and Disaster Risk Management Programme, emphasized the gravity of the situation: “Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal is headed straight for two million people, at least half a million of whom live in houses made of materials such as clay, wood, plastic sheets, straw, or tin.”

Government and NGO Coordination

The Government of Bangladesh, alongside non-governmental organizations, has mobilized trained volunteers, stocked cyclone shelters with dry food supplies, and deployed medical teams. Special attention is being given to the Rohingya communities in Cox’s Bazar, where shelters made from tarpaulin and bamboo frames are at high risk of landslides and floods. The Relief and Repatriation Commissioner’s office has prepared schools, mosques, and madrasas within the camps to serve as shelters.

Maritime and Transportation Alerts

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist Great Danger Signal Number 10, and the ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist Great Danger Signal Number 9. In a related incident, a trawler carrying at least 80 passengers capsized crossing the Mongla river this morning. Two people, including a child, are still missing, leading to the cessation of all trawler movements.

BRAC remains committed to supporting the affected communities through these challenging times, ensuring the safety and well-being of those at risk.