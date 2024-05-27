Cyclone Remal Update: BRAC Mobilizes Thousands to Aid Devastated Bangladesh

Bangladesh is grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which struck the nation’s shores at 8:00 PM (local time) on May 26, unleashing havoc and despair.

With the death toll already at ten and relentless winds and torrential rains persisting, millions find themselves stranded in submerged coastal regions. Breaches in embankments and inundation of low-lying areas have left thousands marooned. A 5-7 ft tidal surge ravaged 16 coastal districts, with eight experiencing severe devastation. Khulna, in southern Bangladesh, bore the brunt, with 36 embankments breached, leading to catastrophic flooding. Approximately 30,000 homes lie in ruins along the coastal belt, with tens of thousands more bearing significant damage. Moreover, over 22 million people languish without electricity, as transmission lines lay crippled, and millions endure a communication blackout with 12,000 telecom towers disrupted.

“The wind was so fierce; it seemed poised to obliterate everything,” recounted Md Lefaz Ali, a district coordinator for BRAC in Patuakhali, one of the hardest-hit districts. “I feared for my life and those of my team. We toiled through the night evacuating residents.”

BRAC, a stalwart institution in Bangladesh for over five decades, has sprung into action, rallying thousands of its personnel to aid beleaguered communities. Across affected regions, BRAC staff are extending crucial assistance:

14,000 field staff are delivering aid to vulnerable families

8,000 community health workers and volunteers are aiding pregnant and lactating mothers

Emergency food support has reached 1,600 individuals through local government channels

Hundreds find refuge in BRAC’s mini cyclone shelters spread across five districts

Emergency cash aid is being disbursed to the most vulnerable

“The tempest rages unabated, and waters continue to surge, inundating drainage systems and triggering floods,” remarked Dr. Md Liakath Ali, Director of BRAC’s Climate Change Program, Urban Development Program, and Disaster Risk Management Program. “Scores remain stranded, facing a grim night ahead, bereft of electricity and shelter. BRAC’s relentless efforts aim to ensure no one, especially pregnant women and the disabled, is forsaken.”

As the nation grapples with the full extent of the calamity, the State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief has signaled readiness to deploy armed forces to bolster relief endeavors.