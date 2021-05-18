An “extremely severe” cyclonic storm left a trail of destruction in India’s Gujarat state, damaging structures, toppling trees and power lines and forcing huge numbers of people to flee to shelters.

Cyclone Tauktae travelled along India’s western coast through Monday, killing 14 people and narrowly missing the country’s financial hub of Mumbai.

It crossed Gujarat on Monday night bringing wind speeds of 170 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 190, storm surges and heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meterological Department downgraded the cyclone on Tuesday forecasting Tauktae would weaken further into a “depression” as it travels inland.

No substantial casualties were reported from Gujarat although nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from low-lying coastal areas to storm shelters.

Tauktae, named after a loud Burmese gecko, damaged buildings and caused large-scale flooding that disrupted road, rail and air services in Gujarat as well as Maharashtra as well as neighbouring territories of Daman and Diu.

India’s National Disaster Response Force launched relief operations in Gujarat districts and hundreds of its workers were clearing roads of trees and poles that blocked traffic.

Tauktae, the strongest cyclone to strike the region since 1998, comes amid a deadly Covid-19 wave which has overwhelmed Indian hospitals.

Gujarat suspended its vaccination drive for two days until Tuesday owing to the storm. Special arrangements were made to ensure uninterrupted electricity and medical supplies at hospitals treating Covid patients.

The large-scale evacuation of people to temporary shelters has also raised fears of new infections in the coming weeks.