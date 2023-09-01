Cylinder Re-circulation model to be rolled out from September 1

From September 1, 2023 the National Petroleum Authority as a Regulator will roll-out the National Cylinder Re-circulation Model at various outlets in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

So far, two Bottling plants are ready to start the piloting programme in the two regions, while the others will follow up in succeeding months to spread to other regions.

The prrogramme, if successful, would exit from the current procurement and distribution system in the next three years.

Mr Perry Okudzeto, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority who announced this at a media engagement in Accra said the model was to ensure that the depletion of forests for charcoal and fuelwood were abated and to make LPG accessible to all Ghanaians, even in the rural area.

He said the model, which had been on the drawing board for the past years, after its roll-out would ensure that about 50 per cent of Ghanaians had access to the commodity by 2030.

The Deputy CEO said after a pilot roll-out in Ashanti, Eastern and Northern Regions, many lessons were learnt for the implementation of the new system throughout the country.

He said issues initially raised by distributors had also been resolved after many consultative meetings with them and gave the assurance that all safety measures were put in place for a successful roll-out.

He said the acceptance of the programme would help increase LPG use and help in the energy transition from charcoal and firewood to LPG.

The programme attracted Media Executives and Editors from the state and private media organisations.