Cynthia MacCauley Recalls Bitter Experience After Death Of Baby

The Reverend Cynthia MacCauley, the Nkomye, and Daben Gospel hit maker has revealed how people ministered and spoke against her for losing her first child in the womb.

Rev. MacCauley said her first baby died in her womb at nine months of gestation, which attracted criticism from people.

She revealed this during the maiden ‘Anchor Project’ Concert by an upcoming artiste Thony Kay, where she ministered and shared her testimony of how she pulled through those difficult times.

She disclosed that the same people she blessed through music ministration said “she deserves what has happened to her, even when she is pregnant, she won’t sit down for others to sing.”

She said: “But, this consistent and faithful God took notice of my heart and accepted my sacrifice unto Him. Today, to His glory, I have three wonderful children. Child of God, be encouraged.”

She used her testimony to encourage the public, especially Christians not to allow any situation or the mockery of people to discourage them from serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

The gospel artiste gave the assurance that no matter what the situation was, “He will surely reward your service, honour your sacrifice and restore all you seem to have lost in service to Him.”

Meanwhile, the auditorium of Banner of Grace Ministries at Dawhenya Terrazzo Junction, came to life as Rev. MacCauley, Esther Piese, (the ‘Mpareme’ hitmaker), together with Wisdom Olives, Adom Nathan, Kweku Teye and Thony Kay among others led the audience to the throne room of God with music.

It was a night filled with worship, praises, adoration, dancing, and song ministrations, as one musician after another, ministered at the live recording project.

Minister Thony Kay, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Anchor Project was aimed at unifying and inspiring the body of Christ through music.

He added that the project also had an objective of encouraging the layman to have hope and faith in Christ as the anchor of their souls, saying that it was a way of evangelism to the lost through song ministrations.