Cyprus and Portugal Sign MOU in Science Cooperation

A memorandum of understanding in the fields of science and technology was signed between Cyprus and Portugal, the former’s Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy announced.

Speaking to media after the signing of the memorandum, Cypriot Deputy Minister of Research and Innovation Kyriacos Kokkinos said that the meeting was vital in facilitating a dialogue that would aid with actions towards a common and sustainable future, not only bilaterally and at the level of the European Union, but globally and regionally too.

“This memorandum of understanding aims to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise, advanced training of human resources, scientific and technological cooperation and joint innovation initiatives between the two ecosystems, with the aim of designing smart and clean energy solutions,” Kokkinos said as quoted by television network ANT1 (Antenna).

The Cypriot deputy minister added that the memorandum is an alliance and a mutually beneficial opportunity equally for Cyprus and Portugal, which will harness national potential and use EU tools and mechanisms.