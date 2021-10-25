Czech economic confidence weakens in October

Czech economic confidence weakened in October, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 95.3 in October from 96.2 in September.

The business confidence index decreased to 94.7 in October from 95.3 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index weakened to 88.6 in October from 92.5 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction remained unchanged at 111.6, while that for trade rose to 105.9 from 103.6.

The consumer confidence weakened to 98.5 in October from 100.7 a month ago.