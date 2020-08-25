Eleven members of the Czech Republic’s Chamber of Deputies (lower house of the parliament) are in quarantine after coming into contact with Member of Parliament (MP) and former Defense Minister Karla Slechtova, who had tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Tuesday.

The lower house held an extraordinary meeting last Wednesday to discuss electoral procedures ahead of the country’s upcoming Senate and regional elections in October as well as changes to the rules of distance education in schools.

“Some people who were in the immediate vicinity of Slechtova have a negative test. The deputy wore a veil the whole time and it probably worked,” Czech TV quoted Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek as saying.

The premises of the Chamber of Deputies are now being sanitized, according to the Prague regional hygiene station.

“The situation is not completely new. We have already had several deputies in quarantine, for whom the occurrence (of the virus) has not been confirmed. We have procedures in place,” Vondracek said.

As the length of quarantine is currently set at 14 days, the affected lawmakers should be able to attend the next meeting set for Sept. 15, the English newspaper Brno Daily said.