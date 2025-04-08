Czech President Criticises US Tariffs on Africa During State Visit to Ghana

President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic has strongly condemned recent tariffs imposed by the United States on African nations, including Ghana, describing the measures as detrimental to global economic stability and harmful to developing economies.

The remarks came during a joint press conference with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House in Accra, as part of President Pavel’s three-day official visit to Ghana. Addressing the media, President Pavel called the US decision to apply tariffs of between 10 and 50 percent on imports from several countries “brutal” and “unfortunate,” raising concerns over the far-reaching implications for economically vulnerable nations.

“I think imposing tariffs in such a brutal way really doesn’t help either side,” Pavel stated. “It will not help the situation in Africa, and it will not help the situation in Europe, Asia, and even the United States.”

He pointed to the disproportionate impact on countries such as Lesotho, Cambodia, and Laos, warning that the economic fallout could be severe. “It could be easily destroying their economies,” he said, calling for a coordinated international response to encourage the US to reconsider its approach.

“We have to collectively address the United States to rethink this approach and to negotiate… not destroying countries, because by damaging their economies so much, it would create a number of problems that will have to be dealt with later on that may prove much more costly,” he added.

President Mahama, who returned to office following Ghana’s 2024 general elections, echoed the Czech leader’s concerns. He emphasized the importance of a rule-based international trading system, noting its role in fostering economic development.

“We all accepted a rule-based trading system and it has served the world well,” Mahama said. “If you understand that one of the largest contributors to Lesotho’s economy is the trade and garments industry… then you can be sure that it’s going to affect a small country like Lesotho.”

He further urged global leaders to act in the interest of shared prosperity rather than short-term national advantage. “We must look at the broader global partnerships and the global interests rather than just our parochial national interests,” he said.

The press briefing marked a significant moment in President Pavel’s visit, which aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the Czech Republic. Discussions also included initiatives in trade, technology, education, and infrastructure.

President Pavel’s comments add to the growing chorus of international voices questioning protectionist economic policies and advocating for a more equitable global economic order.