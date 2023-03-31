Czech Republic Ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker

Mr Ján Füry, the Ambassador of Czech Republic to Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at Parliament House in Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Fury recalled Ghana’s long history with the people of the Czech Republic, which was further strengthened in 1961 during the state visit of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and the state visit of Czech President to Ghana in 1962.

He expressed his optimism for a long-lasting friendship between the two countries and called for deepened bilateral cooperation in the areas of health, cybersecurity, defence, agriculture, and education.

He said the Czech Republic would continue to support Ghana’s health sector by providing an exchange programme, where Czech doctors assist Ghanaian colleagues, while Ghanaian doctors’ intern at Czech hospitals to learn and share experiences in the medical field.

He noted that Czech Republic would support Ghana in training opportunities for cybersecurity, defence, and agriculture.

The ambassador also called for friendly dialogue and engagement between the two Parliaments; adding that a delegation would be visiting Ghana as part of its bilateral relations to strengthen parliamentary relations.

The Speaker of Parliament Bagbin expressed his appreciation to the Ambassador, where he indicated that Ghana had enjoyed a good relationship with the Czech Republic.

He thanked the Ambassador for the opportunities the Czech Republic was sharing with the world and with Ghana, and assured the Ambassador of Ghana’s continued commitment and support.

He also expressed Parliament’s anticipation of receiving the delegation from the Czech Parliament.

Ghana and the Czech Republic have a longstanding relationship dating back to the period before Ghana attained independence from Great Britain.