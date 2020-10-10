Coronavirus infections are growing rapidly in the Czech Republic, with some 8,618 new cases reported on Saturday.

This marked a fourth day of record figures, with an increase of some 3,300 daily infections compared to the previous day.

From Monday, all theatres, cinemas, museums, galleries and sports facilities will be shut for two weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A complete lockdown has not been ruled out by the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, although the president, Milos Zeman, said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that the country could not bear another economic shutdown.

Some 905 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic.