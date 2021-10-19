Czech Senate Committee declares President Zeman unfit for office

The Czech Senate Committee on Constitutional Affairs has declared President Milos Zeman unfit for office for health reasons, the chairman of the committee, Zdenek Hraba, announced on Tuesday.

This measure would have to be approved by both chambers of parliament with a simple majority. The president’s authority would then temporarily pass to the prime minister and the leaders of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Zeman would retain his presidential title.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, however, called for a delay in taking this step.

A decision is not expected before November 8, when the newly elected Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, meets for its first session.

Zeman has been in intensive care at the Central Military Hospital in Prague since October 10. Officially, extremely little is known about his medical condition.

According to the hospital, Zeman is being treated for complications of one of his chronic illnesses. His condition is considered stable.

Senate President Milos Vystrcil had quoted a doctor’s report on Monday saying that Zeman was currently unfit for office and that his further prognosis was extremely uncertain.

The crisis comes amid negotiations for a new government. Zeman was admitted to hospital a day after elections in which the opposition won a clear majority of 108 out of 200 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.