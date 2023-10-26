CzechGlobe Scientist honoured by University of Energy

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has lauded the exceptional contribution by an international scientist and researcher towards achieving the University’s vision of becoming a world-class institution.

It conferred an “Adjunct full Professor” on Professor Engineer Michael Marek, the Director and Senior Research Scientist at the Global Change Research Institute, Czech Academy of Sciences (CzechGlobe).

The award was given on the sidelines of a public lecture by the University on the theme: “Global Change; The Conscience of European Fossil Society” and attended by students, climate experts, environmentalists and civil society organisations.

Prof. John K. Kuwornu, the Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor, UENR, said the contributions of Prof. Marek, a distinguished figure in ecophysiology and global change research, had put the University on the path of achieving its vision of generating, advancing and applying knowledge in energy and natural resources.

An accompanying citation, read by Mr Solomon Panford, the Registrar, said: “You have been a beacon of scientific advancement and educational empowerment at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.”

“Your instrumental role in the establishment of our international greenhouse gas monitoring centre stands as a testament to your commitment to global environmental stewardship.”

“You played a key role in the erection of the Carbon Flux Tower in the Bia Tano Forest Reserve at Mim in the Ahafo Region, the contribution of which to Ghana and its Global impact is overwhelming and remarkable in facing the challenges posed by the climate change phenomenon.”

“Beyond infrastructure support, your nurturing intellectual growth is unparalleled, personally ensuring the expertise of our staff and consistently enriching the minds of our students with your wisdom during your visits.”

Prof. Marek expressed appreciation for the honour done him and said he was highly elated, adding that he would continue to contribute to enhance the achievements of the University.