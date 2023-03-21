D Jay shortlisted for ‘’Best Afrobeats Song’’ and ‘’Best New Artiste’’ on the 2023 VGMA nomination list

Talk about the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has already begun to spread like wildfire. And with fans flocking online to check out the newly released nomination list from Charterhouse Ghana, artists like D Jay are among those sparking such buzz. The sensational singer landed two nominations in two big categories for the upcoming event: ‘’’Best Afrobeats Song’’ and ‘’Best New Artiste’’.

His smash hit ‘Balance It’ was the obvious pick. It was one of the blockbuster releases of the previous year and as such, will compete with other popular tracks in its category: Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane Remix’, Gyakie’s ‘Something’, KiDi’s ‘Champagne’, King Promise’s ‘Ginger’ and FBS’s ‘Jo’ for ‘’Best Afrobeats Song’’. There will also be tough competition from six other newcomers contesting with D Jay for the ‘’Best New Artiste’’ award.

Speaking to a source close to us, D Jay expressed his gratitude and excitement: ‘’The past year was really intense. There were many sleepless nights and the team and I worked super hard, so I am excited to see we were given two nominations. This is a huge boost for us after all the sacrifices we made. I’m thankful to everyone who never stopped streaming ‘Balance It.’ I want to win this award for all of you. Let’s make it happen!’’.

At only 21 years old, D Jay has been making waves in the music industry with his catchy and melodious Afrobeats songs. His biggest song, ‘Balance It,’ became a viral sensation on TikTok with over 100 million views and 40 million streams worldwide before attracting a verse from emPawa Africa boss, Mr Eazi on its remix last year. The song racked up over one million Shazams and is one of TikTok’s favorite songs for creating content.

D Jay is currently promoting his latest song ‘Morning Stress,’ which you can listen to here: https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/DJayMorningStress